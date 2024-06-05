UAA Announces 8th Annual ‘I Love The 90s Tour’ With Star-Studded Lineup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) is excited to announce the eighth annual “I Love the ’90s Tour,” featuring a rotating lineup of ’90s legends in rap, hip hop, and R&B. This year’s tour will spotlight Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Treach from Naughty By Nature, Kid’ N Play, Tone Loc, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC. Special guests include C&C Music Factory, DJ Kool, and more. Fans can expect to groove to timeless hits like “Ice, Ice Baby,” “Funky Cold Medina,” “It Takes Two,” and “I Swear.”

The 22-city tour starts on June 20 at Centennial Park in Sarnia, Ontario, and wraps up on November 8 at Spotlight 29 in Coachella. Tickets and VIP packages are available at www.ilovethe90stour.com, and official merchandise can be found at www.90smerch.com.

With millions of tickets sold, the “I Love the ’90s Tour” has become a nostalgic favorite. The New York Post praised the tour, stating, “The ’90s may have come and gone, but the music from that decade will live on forever.” SiriusXM added, “Come take a trip back to the ’90s with the ultimate arena-sized dance party featuring your favorite hits.”

Launched in 2016, the tour quickly became a hit, with Rolling Stone highlighting its success and noting it as an “instant hit.” E! Online commented, “Whether you are a ’90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this immersive dance party is the perfect event for you.”

Jeff Epstein, the tour’s co-owner of UAA and co-architect, expressed his gratitude: “The ‘I Love the ’90s Tour’ is a well-oiled machine. Eight years strong!! Thank you to all the fans who come out to support the tour year after year and for making it an incredible ride!”

2024 Tour Dates (Check local listings for artist lineups):

June 20 – Centennial Park – Bluewater Borderfest – Sarnia, ON

June 22 – Muscogee Nation Festival – Okmulgee, OK

June 29 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Greenwood Village, CO

July 6 – Sternwheel Regatta Festival – Charleston, WV

July 12 – Choctaw Indian Fair – Choctaw, MS

July 14 – Rolling Hills Casino Amphitheatre – Corning, CA

July 19 – Mason City Arena – Mason City, IA

July 20 – RiverEdge Park – Aurora, IL

July 27 – Lane County Fairgrounds – Eugene, OR

July 31 – Ventura County Fair – Ventura, CA

August 9 – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

August 10 – Erie County Fair – Hamburg, NY

August 16 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

August 23 – SkyPAC – Bowling Green, KY

August 30 – The Amphitheater at Canyon Village – Park City, UT

August 31 – Winstar Casino – Thackerville, OK

September 2 – Pacific Coliseum – Chevrolet Stage – Vancouver, BC

September 14 – Hot Air Ballroom – Carlton, MN

September 21 – Star of the Desert – Primm, NV

September 27 – Bally’s Event Center – Lincoln, RI

October 5 – Prince George’s Stadium – Bowie, MD

November 8 – Spotlight 29 – Coachella, CA

Featured Artists

Vanilla Ice, known for his smash hit “Ice Ice Baby,” sold 10 million albums in just four months and continues to influence the music scene with over 25 million worldwide album sales. He has also ventured into acting and entrepreneurship, recently starring in Zombie Plane.

Rob Base, who shot to fame with “It Takes Two,” remains a significant player in the hip-hop world. His debut album was certified platinum, and the title track remains a dance anthem.

Treach from Naughty By Nature brought us hits like “OPP” and “Hip-Hop Hooray.” The group’s second album reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and their success earned them a Grammy Award for ‘Best Rap Album’ in 1996.

Kid ‘N Play, famous for their fun lyrics and signature dance moves, made waves with hits like “Rollin’ with Kid’ N Play” and “Funhouse.” Their energetic performances and teen-friendly personalities made them household names.

Tone Loc, who soared to stardom with “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” has enjoyed success in music and film, featuring in movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Surf Ninjas.

All-4-One, known for romantic ballads like “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That,” won a Grammy and left a lasting legacy on the music charts.

Color Me Badd’s debut album, CMB, produced hit singles like “I Wanna Sex You Up” and “All 4 Love.” Their songs have been featured in films, and they continue to be a major force in R&B.

Young MC made his mark with the Grammy-winning “Bust a Move” and has continued to release music that resonates with fans of all ages.

About Universal Attractions Agency (UAA)

Since 1945, UAA has been a leader in the entertainment industry, representing legendary artists like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Otis Redding. Today, UAA continues to shape the careers of top talents like Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Treach from Naughty By Nature. For more information on UAA and its roster, visit the official UAA website.