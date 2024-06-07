The Kickoff Jam Country Music Festival Is Officially Canceled

PANAMA CITY, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Kickoff Jam, a multi-artist country music festival that was planned for Panama City Beach, Florida on Labor Day Weekend has officially been canceled.

“After the success of Gulf Coast Jam last week in Panama City Beach, we realized the weekend after Memorial Day is a much better time to host a festival,” said Kickoff Jam producers.

The festival was slated to take place at Panama City’s Frank Brown Park from August 30th to September 1st with a lineup that includes Alabama, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Rhett Akins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Randy Houser, among others.

According to event organizers, Nashville-based Campbell Entertainment Group, refunds will be provided for fans who purchased tickets to the canceled event.