Spotify Names 30 Songs Of Summer 2024 Contenders

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has released its annual list of predictions for the Songs Of Summer 2024. featuring the top 30 contenders they think could take the crown.
From “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Jump” by Tyla, and “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, the list spans pop, country, hip-hop, Latin, R&B, Afropop and more. But only one will take home 2024’s “Song of the Summer” title.
Check out the full list and official playlist.
SPOTIFY’S 2024 GLOBAL SONGS OF SUMMER PREDICTIONS
Listed alphabetically by artist first name
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “BAND4BAND” by Central Cee & Lil Baby
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo
- “Stumblin’ In” by CYRIL
- “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” by Dasha
- “I Don’t Wanna Wait” by David Guetta & One Republic
- “She’s Gone, Dance On” by Disclosure
- “Brickell” by Feid & Yandel
- “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor & Cris Mj
- “Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla
- “Single Again” by Josh Ross
- “Miles On It” by Marshmello & Kane Brown
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “Whatever” by Kygo & Ava Max
- “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” by Luke Combs
- “Belong Together” by Mark Ambor
- “Stargazing” by Myles Smith
- “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
- “Cinderella” by Remi Wolf
- “Santa” by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Ayra Starr
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
- “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” by Taylor Swift
- “Love Me JeJe” by Tems
- “Nasty” by Tinashe
- “Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E) – Remix” by TitoM, Yuppe & Burna Boy
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “Overcompensate” by Twenty One Pilots
- “Jump” by Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng
Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.