Spotify Names 30 Songs Of Summer 2024 Contenders

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has released its annual list of predictions for the Songs Of Summer 2024. featuring the top 30 contenders they think could take the crown.

From “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Jump” by Tyla, and “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, the list spans pop, country, hip-hop, Latin, R&B, Afropop and more. But only one will take home 2024’s “Song of the Summer” title.

Check out the full list and official playlist.

SPOTIFY’S 2024 GLOBAL SONGS OF SUMMER PREDICTIONS

Listed alphabetically by artist first name

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.