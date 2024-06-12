Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Spotify Names 30 Songs Of Summer 2024 Contenders

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has released its annual list of predictions for the Songs Of Summer 2024. featuring the top 30 contenders they think could take the crown.

From “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Jump” by Tyla, and “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, the list spans pop, country, hip-hop, Latin, R&B, Afropop and more. But only one will take home 2024’s “Song of the Summer” title.

Check out the full list and official playlist.

SPOTIFY’S 2024 GLOBAL SONGS OF SUMMER PREDICTIONS

Listed alphabetically by artist first name 

