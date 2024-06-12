Independent Music Publisher Big Machine Music Signs Jon Hume In Co-Publishing Deal

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In continuing to celebrate their 12th anniversary, leading independent music publisher Big Machine Music (BMM), a subsidiary of HYBE America, has announced the signing of Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Jon Hume to an exclusive co-publishing agreement.

“With over 8 billion streams worldwide as a songwriter, Jon is a global presence who can seamlessly cross genres and deliver syncs for some of the biggest programs and brands,” said BMM’s President, Mike Molinar. “We are honored and privileged to welcome him to the Big Machine Music family!”

As a co-writer and producer of Dean Lewis hits “Be Alright,” “Half A Man,” and the 2024 ASCAP Pop Award-winning song “How Do I Say Goodbye,” Hume has also penned songs for Sofi Tukker, Bebe Rexha, JP Cooper, NEEDTOBREATHE, Calum Scott and forthcoming songs with David Kushner and Bishop Briggs. His top syncs include the theme song “Don’t Forget” for the hit series Welcome to Wrexham (Ryan Reynolds) and The Croods and placements with Apple, BMW and Smartwater. Most recently, he served as a producer for ABC’s American Idol, including the latest Season 22 winner, Abi Carter.

A native of Australia, Hume now calls Nashville home while continuing to write for and produce projects in Los Angeles and overseas.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Big Machine Music,” shares Hume. “Mike Molinar, Alex Heddle [SVP of Publishing, BMM], Hannah Babitt [Founder/CEO, BABZ] and the team have unbridled energy and creativity, and the roster they have assembled speaks for itself.”