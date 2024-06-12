Jelly Roll Extends BMG Partnership As Republic Joins The Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned award-winning artist Jelly Roll is on a roll (I’m allowed to say that) and has extended his partnership with BMG/Broken Bow Records Music Group (BBRMG) and imprint Stoney Creek Records. The Country music singer, songwriter and rapper is set to release his upcoming album with Republic Records as part of a worldwide deal with BMG. In addition, Jelly Roll, who owns his masters, has extended his contract with Stoney Creek/BBR and BMG Music Publishing.

Jon Loba, recently promoted to BMG President of Frontline Recordings for North America, announced the news alongside Republic Records Founder / Chairman Monte Lipman. The collaboration between the labels aims to maximize Jelly Roll’s impact across various genres and expand marketing efforts into new territories. The singer-songwriter’s next album is scheduled for release later this year.

“Jelly Roll embodies artistry and independence. His authenticity is the key to his success. He continually uses his platform to not only captivate audiences with his music but also to uplift communities,” shared Loba. “As an artist, he is a true trailblazer; as a human being, he has left a legacy of both talent and kindness, winning over fans worldwide. We are proud of everything we have accomplished together and look forward to achieving even more success in the future.”

“I couldn’t have accomplished what we’ve done with Whitsitt Chapel and all that’s happened in the last year without the support and belief I’ve had from Thomas Coesfeld [BMG CEO], Jon Loba, and the rest of the team at BBR,” said Jelly Roll. “Being able to now also work with Republic, Monte and his team — I’ve never been more inspired musically, and I am looking forward to releasing this new music with great partners.”

“Jelly Roll is a global icon who’s rewritten the rule book and continues to smash traditional boundaries, all on his own terms. His strength, determination, and creative vision are those of legends. We’re honored to join his strategic partnership with Stoney Creek Records, BMG, and trusted hitman and consigliere John Meneilly,” added Lipman.

Jelly Roll will premiere his new song, “I Am Not OK,” on June 12 — the first single from his forthcoming album. This project follows his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, released in June 2023. The album’s latest single, “Halfway to Hell,” is his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart following prior releases, “Son of a Sinner,” “Need a Favor,” and “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

The music space seems to want more “jelly” on their toast as the TN native has shared the stage with Eminem, Jessie Murph, Wynonna, Craig Morgan and more – while taking home the CMA Award for ‘Best New Artist of the Year’ and the ACM Award for ‘Musical Event of the Year.’