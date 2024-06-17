Sir Paul McCartney Announces European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Paul McCartney announced plans to bring his ‘Get Back’ tour to France, the UK and Spain this year, marking his first performances in the region since 2022 when he performed at Glastonbury.

The tour kicks off on December 4 & 5 with a pair of shows at La Défense Arena in Paris, followed by performances in Madrid, Spain, Manchester UK, and London, UK with the final performance taking place at the O2 Arena in London on December 19th.

For the tour, McCartney will revisit fan favorites from his solo career, his work with Wings and the Beatles.

Paul launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 shows across the US before landing at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul followed up his successful 2022 by performing 18 shows as the Got Back tour traveled through Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Ticket presales begin on June 18th, followed by a general onsale on June 21st.

The full list of announced dates

Wednesday 4th December – La Défense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Thursday 5th December – La Défense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Monday 9th December – WiZink Center, Madrid, SPAIN

Tuesday 10th December – WiZink Center, Madrid, SPAIN

Saturday 14th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Sunday 15th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 18th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK

Thursday 19th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK