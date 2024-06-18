Celine Dion Foundation Pledges $2 Million For Autoimmune Neurology At Anschutz Medical Campus

AURORA, CO (CelebrityAccess)—In a heartwarming announcement today, the Celine Dion Foundation has pledged $2 million to create the Celine Dion Foundation Endowed Chair in Autoimmune Neurology. This exciting news came during the premiere event for her upcoming documentary, I AM: Celine Dion, which will be released later this month.

Dr. Amanda Piquet, a leading figure in autoimmune neurology and the director of the Autoimmune Neurology Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, will be the first to hold this esteemed position.

Autoimmune Neurology is an evolving field focused on diseases affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems, often linked to neurological, psychiatric, and oncologic conditions. The Autoimmune Neurology Program aims to deliver exceptional neurological care, enhance the quality of life for patients with autoimmune neurological disorders, and integrate cutting-edge education and research into clinical practice.

The funds from this donation will significantly support Dr. Piquet’s innovative research. Her work, centered on translational studies, seeks to learn directly from patients’ experiences and recovery processes. This approach aims to refine treatments and improve patient outcomes. The endowment will also provide financial aid for students, cover research expenses, facilitate conference participation, support curriculum development, and fund other initiatives deemed vital by the chairholder.

This generous contribution from the Celine Dion Foundation was made possible by Dr. Piquet’s compassionate work and Sarah Kabat’s collaborative efforts from UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. We extend our congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved in making this transformative gift a reality.