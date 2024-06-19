Paisley Park Announces Minneapolis Prince Celebration 2024 Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) – Paisley Park has unveiled the schedule for their Minnesota Prince Celebration, set to kick off on June 20 and run through June 24, with performances and panels honoring the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain. For the first time ever, the festivities expand beyond Paisley Park’s walls, pouring into downtown Minneapolis. Program highlights include a Friday night performance by The Revolution (Wendy, Lisa, Bobby Z, Brownmark, and Dr. Fink) at the historic First Avenue, a Prince Celebration Block Party, the first-ever downtown community block party, on Saturday, a Saturday night showcase featuring Morris Day, New Power Generation, and Taj Farrant at The State Theatre, and a performance by Liv Warfield on Monday (June 24). For the first time ever, Paisley Park will offer guided tours during the Celebration, providing an exclusive look into Prince’s creative sanctuary. In tandem with this momentous occasion, a dedicated Purple Rain exhibit at Paisley Park will undergo renovations, inviting visitors to delve deeper into the immersive world of Prince’s iconic artistry.

Paisley Park also announced an expansion to honor Prince across North America. The Minneapolis event marks the first of seven Celebrations planned, symbolically reflecting Prince’s affinity for the number “7.” As part of this expansion, Prince’s legacy will be celebrated in six additional cities over the next year, culminating in a grand series of tributes to his timeless influence. This year’s tribute is just the opening act of a two-year Purple Rain commemoration, with part two set to coincide with next year’s celebration of the 41st anniversary of Purple Rain.

“Minneapolis was near and dear to Prince’s heart, serving as the vibrant purple backdrop to his extraordinary creativity,” L Londell McMillan, Attorney and Business Advisor for Paisley Park, shares. “While his roots were firmly planted in his hometown, Prince’s influence and artistry touched fans worldwide. As we celebrate his legacy and the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain, we are committed to bringing official Prince Celebrations to fans all across the country, inviting everyone to join us in honoring his enduring legacy.”

Attendees of this month’s celebration will be treated to the first preview of the stage adaptation of Purple Rain. This exclusive “sneak peek” will offer loyal fans an intimate glimpse into Prince’s unparalleled creative vision. Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, book writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and music supervisor Jason Michael Webb will join Bobby Z and Morris Hayes for a “First Look” panel discussion. There will also be opportunities for the local community to participate in an open casting call during the block party.

Adding to the excitement, Paisley Park will be sharing new unreleased music at Prince Celebration, offering fans an exclusive chance to experience fresh tracks that have never been heard before.

Susan Rogers — Prince’s esteemed collaborator and beloved engineer — will be honored over the weekend and presented with the Prince Legacy Tribute Award, underscoring her invaluable contributions to Prince’s musical legacy. Rogers, renowned for her groundbreaking work as Prince’s audio engineer during his most prolific years, played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of iconic albums such as Purple Rain and Sign o’ the Times. Rogers will additionally participate in a panel discussing her experiences working closely with Prince, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look into their creative process.

Early bird tickets for the Minneapolis Prince Celebration have sold out, but VIP packages, day passes, and single-event tickets are still available for purchase. Standalone tickets for The Revolution concert, Morris Day & New Power Generation concert, and Paisley Park tours are also on sale. For the latest information on ticketing and programming, please visit Paisley Park’s Celebration 2024 Website.

Below is a full schedule of the Minneapolis Prince Celebration 2024:

Thursday, June 20

Exclusive Vault Listening Session at Paisley Park Soundstage

Tours of Paisley Park

Kickoff DJ Party at the Living Room Bar at the W Hotel with DJ Lenka

Friday, June 21

Paisley Park Tours All Day (Open to the public)

Concert Footage at State Theatre

Purple Rain Movie at State Theatre

Purple Rain Panel at State Theatre

The Revolution at First Avenue

DJ Dance Party with DJ Bakeshow Baker at First Avenue

Saturday, June 22

Paisley Park Tours All Day (Open to the public)

Welcome & Concert Footage at State Theatre

Purple Rain Panel at State Theatre

Block Party at Prince Mural in Downtown Minneapolis at 101 N 9th st

Purple Rain Musical Panel & Sneak Peak at State Theatre

Prince Legacy Award Presentation to Susan Rogers

Taj Farrant, NPG, Morris Day concert at State Theatre

DJ Dance Party

Sunday, June 23

Sunday Gospel Brunch at Paisley Park

Gospel Concert: James Grear & Company, Collide Worship & Darnell Davis & Remnant at Paisley Park

Panel with Susan Rogers at Paisley Park

Outdoor Lawn Activities, Live Music in Tent, Food Trucks VIP & GA Welcome at Paisley Park

Monday, June 24

VIP Cruise on Lake Minnetonka

Walkthrough Tour at Paisley Park

Outdoor Lawn Activities, Live Music in Tent, Food Trucks at Paisley Park

Performance by Liv Warfield