Universal Music UK Reshapes Operations And Launches New Audience & Media Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music UK has announced a significant restructuring of its frontline label operations and the creation of a new Audience & Media Division, led by Rebecca Allen as president.

In a memo obtained by Music Week, CEO and chairman David Joseph outlined the “supercharging” of Universal’s UK labels as part of the company’s next growth phase. This restructuring combines Island and EMI into the Island EMI Label Group and forms the new Polydor Label Group, which includes a revamped Capitol and 0207 Def Jam.

Joseph emphasized the company’s need to remain forward-looking and innovative. “Artists need the best and most agile partners by their side. They need a home that will help them harness the opportunities of today and tomorrow while also guarding against new risks as they emerge.”

The changes, effective from October 1, will see Louis Bloom as president of the Island EMI Label Group and Ben Mortimer leading the Polydor Label Group. Polydor will include a reimagined Capitol led by Jo Charrington and 0207 Def Jam headed by Alec Boateng. Boateng, former co-president of 0207 Def Jam, will take on a new international role within Universal.

Joseph acknowledged that the structural changes will impact some roles. Universal has started a consultation period for those potentially at risk.

As part of the new structure, Laura Monks and Tom Lewis will continue to lead Decca as a standalone label. Hannah Neaves will remain president of Universal Music Records, focusing on building new global audiences for Universal Music UK’s catalog. Music Week reports former co-president Azi Eftekhari has left Universal.

Universal Music UK is also launching the Audience & Media Division, an industry-first initiative to integrate various media types seamlessly. Joseph described this division as a “revolutionary” change. Allen, the current EMI co-president, will lead it. The division will include media, audience, and digital strategy teams, aiming to enhance Universal’s delivery for its artists.

Joseph concluded, “These changes mark an exciting new chapter for our company, and I am confident they will position us for even greater success.”