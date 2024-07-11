Abu Dhabi Announced As The Host City For International Jazz Day 2025

NEW YORK & PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been announced as the host city for International Jazz Day 2025.

The announcement was made by Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador, jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

“International Jazz Day heads to Abu Dhabi in 2025, infusing new energy and basking in the mélange of cultures. The celebration in this cosmopolitan city will embody the power of jazz to unite and delight in our shared humanity,” stated Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO

“Jazz is a language of unity and a beacon of hope that continues to inspire new generations of artists from all corners of the globe. In Abu Dhabi, a renowned group of international artists will join us to share their musical vision, build bridges through the power of music, and create harmony in our diverse world,” Hancock added.

Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Jazz Day in Abu Dhabi will be anchored by local traditions relfecting Arab and Emirati culture.

Jazz Day festivities will include a concert, along with educational programmes and community outreach. Higher-education institutions like Berklee Abu Dhabi and New York University Abu Dhabi and other UAE-based universities will also open their doors, offering workshops and masterclasses in their lecture halls, exhibition spaces and auditoriums.

“We are honored that Abu Dhabi has been selected as the Global Host for the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day. This recognition underscores our city’s thriving music scene and unwavering commitment to cultural diversity and artistic excellence. As a UNESCO Creative City of Music, Abu Dhabi has long been a beacon of musical innovation, where traditional Arabian melodies blend seamlessly with global genres, creating a vibrant and unique cultural tapestry. Hosting International Jazz Day reaffirms our dedication to the arts and provides a global stage to showcase our dynamic music scene. Our city consistently celebrates and nurtures musical talent from around the world,” stated HE Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Cutlure and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.