Virgin Music Group Inks With Japan’s Frontier Works

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group, announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the Japanese animation studio Frontier Works to release anime-related music projects.

VMG will support Frontier Works, and its catalog of music from games such as “Ensemble Stars!!,” through VMG’s A.I.-powered distribution and marketing platform and team of music experts.

The Japanese domestic animation industry reached a market size of $20.57 billion USD/2,927 billion yen in 2023, according to the Anime Industry Report 2023″ published by the Association of Japanese Animations, an expansion of 106% from the previous year.

“Frontier Works’ mission is to enrich the hearts and minds of people around the world through our works and services, and to bring people closer together. We are encouraged that VMG’s new technologies and the power of its expertise in the music business will help us develop highly satisfying content that will be enjoyed by an even greater number of customers,” stated Masahide Tsuji, President, Frontier Works Inc.

“Frontier Works has an incredible roster of anime-related entertainment that is full of great music that, now more than ever, can resonate with new audiences all over the world. It is our honor and pleasure to partner with Frontier Works, a premier player in anime-related content. Together, we hope to celebrate the music of anime content by expanding their global reach and introducing this powerful genre of music to fans in new markets outside of Japan.” added Nat Pastor, Co-CEO, Virgin Music Group.