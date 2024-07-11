BiCoastal Productions Signs Five New Exclusive Artists

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Fifteen years ago, Ron Gartner founded BiCoastal Productions, transitioning from a career as a textile executive. With a background in marketing and advertising, Fran Heller soon joined him. Despite their initial lack of experience in the entertainment industry, their passion for live entertainment and Gartner’s experience as a singer led to the creation of one of the fastest-growing booking agencies in the US. BiCoastal Productions has now signed five exciting new artists to its exclusive roster.

**The Miracles**

Legendary Motown group The Miracles, led by the charismatic Smokey Robinson, emerged in the 1960s and are renowned for their smooth harmonies and soulful vocals. With 26 Top 40 hits, their timeless classics like “Tears of a Clown,” “Tracks of My Tears,” and “You Really Got a Hold on Me” continue to captivate audiences. Sydney Justin, a “Smokey sound-alike” and a cast selected by Miracles founder Claudette Robinson, re-create the magic of The Miracles in their performances.

**The Sharpe Family Singers**

America’s Favorite Singing Family, the Sharpe Family Singers, boasts a social media following of 12 million. Broadway stars Ron and Barbra Sharpe, along with their talented children Samantha and Logan and twins Aidan and Connor, have become global sensations. Known for their appearances on America’s Got Talent (AGT), American Idol, and national TV commercials, their new stage show promises a multimedia production that will appeal to multiple generations.

**Three American Troubadours**

Celebrating the music of James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King, Three American Troubadours features songs like “How Sweet It Is,” “You’re So Vain,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” Produced by Oscar and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte and managed by Lee Shapiro, this production showcases these iconic American singer-songwriters’ intertwined careers and hit songs. The show features three powerhouse vocalists, a six-piece band, engaging storytelling, and multimedia elements.

**Tony Jackson**

Former U.S. Marine and Bank of America VP Tony Jackson has taken the country music world by storm with his traditional vocal style. Compared to Randy Travis, Jackson gained fame with his single “The Grand Tour,” which amassed over 100 million views on Facebook and YouTube. His hits include “Old Porch Swing,” “Nashville Cats,” and “Country Road,” and he has performed multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry and appeared on various TV shows.

**Chris Ruggiero**

Rising star Chris Ruggiero breathes new life into classic rock and roll hits from the 60s to today. Known for his performances on PBS-TV specials, Ruggiero has opened for legends like the Righteous Brothers and Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. His videos with Darlene Love and Peter Noone have gone viral, and his Facebook page reached 63 million people last year.

With these new signings, BiCoastal Productions continues to expand its impressive roster, bringing diverse and talented artists to audiences nationwide. For further information, contact Fran Heller at fran@bicoastalproductions.com or 917-686-3313.