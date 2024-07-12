More Than 65,000 Messages Sent To Congress As Part Of The Fix The Tix Coalition’s Day Of Action

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — This week, the Fix the Tix Coalition, led by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), staged a Day of Action, urging lawmakers in the U.S. to embrace comprehensive reform of the ticketing industry.

The Day of Action was supported by artists across the live event sector, who joined forces to encourage fans to urge Congress to pass the Fans First Act (S. 3457).

Participating artists included Finneas, Billie Eilish, Underoath, Andrew McMahon, Something Corporate, Graham Nash, Shawndrell, Dave Alvin, Blind Boys of Alabama, Bobby Rush, Del McCoury Band, The Gimme Gimmes, Suzanne Vega, and the Cowboy Junkies, among others.

Collectively, the community sent more than 65,000 letters and messages to Members of Congress and the White House in support of the cause, according to the Fix The Tix Coalition.

“It is more clear than ever that the consumers, fans, and artists that make up this country’s live events industry will not stand by and let predatory resellers control our ticketing-buying experience,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “This week’s actions send a clear message to Congress that the time for comprehensive reform is now. This country needs legislation that bans fake tickets, ends price gouging, and illegalizes deceptive marketing tactics. And consumers will not stop advocating for clear protections from fraud and deception until trust and transparency is restored.”