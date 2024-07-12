The Archives Nashville Raises $31,000 For The CMA Foundation

(L to R: Victoria Rutledge, CMA Director of Major Gifts; Lindsey Morrison, CMA Community Engagement Manager; Alexandra Karalash, Studio Director of The Archives Nashville; Tiffany Gifford, Owner/Founder of The Archives Nashville and Celebrity Wardrobe Stylist/Image Consultant; Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Philanthropy, CMA Foundation Executive Director; Michelle Kirk, CMA Senior Director Integrated Marketing and Strategic Partnerships) (Courtesy of Country Music Association)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Archives Nashville, a digital storage archive and storage company focused on artist wardrobes, announced it has raised $31,102.21 for the CMA Foundation from the inaugural Artist Tag Sale during this year’s CMA Fest.

The Artist Tag sale saw fans provided with the opportunity to shop from a list of wardrobe items that had previously been worn by country music stars such as Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Tiera Kennedy, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman.

The funds will go to support the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide students with access to high-quality music education and equip educators with the resources needed to sustain those programs.

“We were excited to bring this unique shopping experience to CMA Fest and support the CMA Foundation’s incredible work,” shares The Archives founder and longtime celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford. “Fans got the chance to own a piece of their favorite artists’ wardrobe while contributing to a cause that nurtures the next generation of musicians and educators, and we are already brainstorming ways to turn this into an even bigger event next year.”