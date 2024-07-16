Music Industry Executive Launches Atwell Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry executive Jesse Atwell has announced the launch of Atwell Management, a new artist management firm focused on developing and elevating talent across all genres. Drawing on his extensive experience working on hit-making records, Atwell aims to bring a fresh, growth-driven approach to artist management.

“I look forward to serving talented artists who seek to make change and challenge the status quo. It’s more important than ever – in this rapidly changing landscape – to utilize all available tools, strategies, and resources to break new artists and grow existing careers. Atwell Management is committed to using data and cutting-edge marketing strategies to serve artists in new and engaging ways to help them grow their overall businesses,” said Atwell.

Before launching this new venture, Atwell held positions at Sony Music Entertainment, Triple 8 Management, and Razor & Tie Records. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SongVest.

Atwell Management plans to reveal its initial artist signings in the coming weeks. Atwell can be reached at jesse@atwellmgmt.com.