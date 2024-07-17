JD Clayton Announces New Tour, Signs With Rounder

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming country artist JD Clayton has signed a new recording deal with the roots, Americana, and bluegrass record label, Rounder Records.

Clayton made his debut in 2023 with the release of his first album, Long Way From Home, and followed it up this year with his latest single, “High Hopes and Low Expectations,” which tells the story of a young man from a small town seeking his fortune in the big city.

Since his debut, he’s toured alongside established country and Americana acts such as Dwight Yoakam, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tanner Usrey, Shane Smith & The Saints, Vincent Neil Emerson, Parker McCollum, Brent Cobb, Ashley McBryde, and performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Rebels & Renegades, Born & Raised, and Dreamy Draw.

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever been this excited,” says Clayton. “Where I come from in Arkansas, dreams like this are really fairytales that live forever in the back of your mind. I can’t wait to be a part of the Rounder family. It’s going to be a crazy adventure.”

“JD drew us in from the start. His determination, talent as a songwriter, powerful live performance, and rich, dynamic vocal range make him an artist we couldn’t be more excited to work with,” added Rounder President Stephanie Hudacek.

Along with his new signing, Clayton is lined up for a Blue Sky Sundays, a headlining tour in support of his latest album.

The tour kicks off at White Water Tavern in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 30th and wraps at the Exit In in Nashville on December 6th.

On tour:

August 30 @ White Water Tavern – Little Rock, AR*

September 6 @ Reflection Plaza – Telluride, CO

September 12 @ Carol’s Pub – Chicago IL *

September 13 @ Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO*

September 14 @ Hi-Fi Indy – Indianapolis, IN*

September 20 @ Pretentious – Knoxville, TN*

September 27 @ Zydeco – Birmingham, AL*

September 28 @ The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC*

October 3 @ Mercury Lounge – Tulsa, OK*

October 5 @ Andy’s Bar – Denton, TX *

October 9 @ Barleycorn’s – Wichita, KS*

October 11 @ Globe Hall – Denver, CO*

October 12 @ Oskar Blues – Colorado Springs, CO*

October 16 @ Mercury Lounge – New York, NY*

October 17 @ Pearl Street Warehouse – Washington, DC*

October 18 @ Club Café – Pittsburgh, PA*

October 19 @ The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA*

October 24 @ The Burl – Lexington, Kentucky*

December 6 @ Exit In – Nashville, TN*

*Leon Majcen opens