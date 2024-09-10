ShipRocked 2025 Reveals Members of All Star Band The Stowaways

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – ASK4 Entertainment took a new approach to unveil the lineup for ShipRocked’s all-star band, The Stowaways, for the January 19-25, 2025, cruise onboard Carnival Magic. A few days before the public announcement, ShipRockers were invited to play an old-school 80s-style computer video game called The Stowaways Scavenger Hunt Game that revealed the identities of the music artists confirmed for the 2025 Stowaways lineup. The game also features each artist’s retro ’80s voice when their character is discovered.

For its 15th year, ShipRocked–the premier rock music festival cruise–sails January 19-25, 2025, from Miami, Florida, on Carnival Magic, with stops at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.

The music lineup for ShipRocked 2025 includes Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts, as well as 10 Years, Atreyu, Austin Meade, Buckcherry, Calva Louise, DED, Des Rocs, Devour The Day, Diamante, Flat Black, The Ghost Inside, GHØSTKID, The Glorious Sons, Goodbye June, Jigsaw Youth, Jinjer, Kid Kapichi, Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Plush, P.O.D., Rivals, Silly Goose, Spiritworld and more. ShipRocked also features exclusive performances by ShipRockers’ favorite all-star band, The Stowaways. In addition, Big Jay Oakerson returns to ShipRocked to bring late-night laughs along with fellow comedians Mike Finoia and Tim Butterly. In keeping with ShipRocked 2025’s Retro Paradise ’80s theme, Nashville’s ’80s tribute act Rubiks Groove is also joining the party.

The 2025 artist lineup for The Stowaways includes: Al McManus (No Fun Intended), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Chad Nicefield (Wilson – RIP), Christina Criss (Kaleido), Dameon & Gabe Aranda (Aranda), Danny Case (From Ashes To New), Eric Vanlerberghe (I Prevail), Hayley Cramer (ex-Pop Evil), Heidi Shepherd & Henry Flury (Butcher Babies), Jerry Gaskill (King’s X), Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), John Deservio (Black Label Society), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap), Sammy Boller (Pharaohs / Scott Stapp), Scott Stevens (The Exies), Shaun Smith (No Fun Intended), Skylar Acord (Issues), Sophie Lloyd, Stevic MacKay (Twelve Foot Ninja – RIP), Taylor Carroll (Kemikalfire / Lit), Tom Hane (ex-In This Moment), and other surprise guests, performing with core band Andy Wood Trio.

While ShipRocked cabins sold out within days of going on sale, a limited number of staterooms were recently released for purchase. ShipRocked offers affordable and flexible monthly payment plans.

In addition to nonstop music and exciting port visits, the ShipRocked schedule includes traditional cruise activities with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, such as the ShipRocked blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests and morning yoga.

A floating music festival, a rock and roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.