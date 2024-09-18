Shakira, Karol G, And Ángela Aguilar All In The Running For Album of The Year At The 2024 Latin Grammys

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2024 LatinGrammy Awards, recognizing some of the biggest names in modern Latin music.

Nominees for the Album Of The Year award for 2024 features a mix of new and established music makers including: Ángela Aguilar, Camilo, Xande de Pilares, Karol G, Kany García, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, Mon Laferte, Carín León, Residente and Shakira.

The nominees for the Best New Artist category draw from a diverse list of entertainers, including Agris, Kevin Aguilar, Darumas, Nicolle Horbath, Latin Mafia, Cacá Magalhães, Os Garotin, Iñigo Quintero, Sofi Saar and Ela Taubert.

Additionally, this year’s nominee list includes recent Best New Artist nominees such as María Becerra, Juliana, Leon Leiden, Nabález and Nicole Zignago.

“As we approach the 25th edition of the Latin Grammys, our Awards Process is more robust than ever, with our membership evaluating over 23,000 entries this year,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “The LatinGrammys have grown in an amazing way to become a fundamental platform for music and culture. We are proud to share this year’s nominees, an international and diverse group of creators representing the richness and vastness of today’s Latin music.”

The final round of voting to determine the LatinGrammy winners will begin on September 27, 2024.

The 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place live at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

The three-hour telecast will be produced by Spanish language media and content company TelevisaUnivision, and will air live on Univision, Galavisión and ViX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central).

The full list of nominees for 2024.