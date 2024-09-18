Coldplay Announces UK Shows And Donates To Grassroots Venues

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — British band Coldplay has announced six new shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and two at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium for August 2025, marking their only European dates for the year.

In a nod to their beginnings, the band placed a poster in the window of Dublin Castle in Camden, London—where they played their first show in February 1998—revealing that 10% of their earnings from the Wembley and Hull concerts will be donated to the UK’s Music Venue Trust.

“This will help fund the Trust’s vital work supporting UK Grassroots Music Venues and upcoming artists. Donations will also be made to Music Venue Trust by the concerts’ promoters (SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation), the band’s booking agent (WME), the venues (Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park) and the official ticket agents (Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS),” the press release announcing Coldplay’s 2025 UK dates reads.

Mark Davyd, CEO, Music Venue Trust, said, “Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success. It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognizing the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers.”

Davyd added that the money will “go directly into work that ensures communities right across the country will continue to have access to great live music on their doorstep”.

“The band’s support really will stop venues closing, make tours happen and bring the joy of live music to thousands of people,” he continued. “After months of discussing Coldplay’s potential support around these UK shows with them, we’re so happy and grateful that the news is finally out there!”

Coldplay has also committed to powering the Wembley concerts using 100% renewable energy, including solar, wind, and kinetic energy generated at the venue and elsewhere in the UK, stored in a custom-built electric battery system. Additionally, one of the satellite stages will be entirely powered by energy produced by the audience using kinetic flooring and power bikes.