Republic Live’s Management Division, RLive, Signs Canadian Country Artist Zach McPhee

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — RLive, the management division of Republic Live, announced the signing of rising Canadian country artist Zach McPhee.

“I am so excited to be partnering with the RLive team. Their vision and dedication align perfectly with my goals as an artist and the team’s support and drive offer an incredible opportunity to elevate my career,” says McPhee. “I couldn’t ask for a better management team to stand by me and my family. I’m confident we’ll achieve great things together and I look forward to what’s ahead.”

“I’ve had the privilege of following Zach’s journey from the start of his music career, and it’s been remarkable to witness his growth. The support he’s received from major streaming platforms and country radio speaks volumes about his talent,” says Anne Stirk, Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy at Republic Live. “His authenticity, both as a songwriter and performer is evident in his ability to create meaningful connections with listeners. We are beyond excited to welcome him into the RLive family and help him reach new heights as he embarks on this next chapter!”

McPhee, who hails from British Columbia, has developed a reputation in Canada’s country scene, generating more than 12 million global streams in under a year, while growing his fanbase with his debut EP, “Feels Country to Me.”

His recent live appearances included Canadian Country Music Week, CMA Fest, LASSO Music Festival and Denim on the Diamond Festival and he was recently crowned as the winner of this year’s SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.

RLive, which launched in January, expands on the artist development approach that emerged from the company’s Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase.

“We’re so proud of the development we’ve seen in Boots and Hearts over the last 12 years and the impact it’s had on fans and artists across Canada and abroad,” shares Eva Dunford, Founding Partner of Republic Live. “We’re thrilled to continue focusing on artist development, ensuring the growth of Canadian talent both on and off the stage. Our goal is to foster talent and provide the tools, dedication, and passion we’ve brought in our work to Republic Live and we’re thrilled to be working side by side with Zach.”