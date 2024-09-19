Veil Of Maya Drops Off Upcoming Tour, Announces Indefinite Hiatus

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from a U.S. tour earlier this year as well as festival plays such as DWP’s Inkarceration Festival in July, the metalcore band Veils of Maya announced they are dropping out of all upcoming tour engagements and going on an indefinite hiatus.

Veil of Maya announced the decision in a joint statement shared on social media on Thursday:

“We have made the difficult decision to have Veil of Maya go on hiatus and we will not be playing any of the upcoming festivals or tours. We apologize to our fans and appreciate everyone’s support over the years. This break is necessary for us to reassess our future, and we hope you understand. When the time feels right, we’ll update you on what’s next for Veil of Maya. We will be back.”

Faces of Maya were slated to join Signs of the Swarm, Varials, and To The Grave for the upcoming Faces of Death tour, which is slated to kick off in Belgium on October 24th with additional dates across Europe scheduled through early 2025.

The members of the band provided no information about the reason for the hiatus, but notably, their most recent studio album, Mother (2023), was the first in more than a decade not to chart in the U.S.

Formed in Chicago in 2004, Veils of Maya’s current lineup includes lead guitarist Marc Okubo, bassist Dan Hauser, vocalist Lukas Magyar, and Sam Applebaum on drums.