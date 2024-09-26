Performers And Guests Announced For American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have announced that music icons Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, RAYE, and Stray Kids will perform on the star-studded AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, an evening celebrating half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history. The two-hour broadcast airs Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 8 pm EST on CBS.

Two-time AMA winner Brad Paisley will honor the late Charley Pride, the first American Music Award (AMA) winner for Country Male and Country Album, as well as perform his brand new single

Chaka Khan will celebrate 50 years of achievements by female artists on the AMAs with a special performance of her iconic anthem "I'm Every Woman"

The incomparable Gladys Knight, a seven-time AMA winner who performed on the first American Music Awards in 1974, will return to the AMA stage 50 years later for an encore performance of "Midnight Train to Georgia"

Celebrating the history of Rock music at the American Music Awards, three-time AMA winners and iconic global Rock superstars Green Day will perform their latest #1 hit, "Dilemma"

Multi-award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson will honor 22-time AMA winner Whitney Houston, one of the top AMA winners of all time, with a moving performance tribute

Country superstar and five-time AMA winner Kane Brown will celebrate the legacy of Country Music at the American Music Awards with a performance of classic and current hits

Kicking off the 20th-anniversary celebration of The Emancipation of Mimi, music icon and ten-time AMA winner Mariah Carey will perform a medley of hits off her multi-platinum album

Global sensation and singer-songwriter RAYE will perform the James Brown classic "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" following a retrospective on the American Music Award of Merit. This award has been presented to legends including Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, James Brown, Prince, Whitney Houston, and more.

K-pop phenomenon Stray Kids will deliver a special performance honoring the legacy of Boy Bands at the American Music Awards

On the Rocks Premium Cocktails is a partner of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special and will celebrate the legacy of the AMAs with a special on-air toast

The special will also feature appearances by Carrie Underwood, one of the top AMA winners of all time with 17 wins, as well as former AMA hosts and performers including multiple AMA-winning global superstars Gloria Estefan and Jennifer Lopez. Emmy-award winner and five-time AMA host Jimmy Kimmel will also make a special appearance. Additional performers and guest appearances will be announced soon.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will serve as a tribute to the past 50 years and feature dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary special guests, and exclusive never-before-seen footage from DCP’s extensive archives. It will highlight iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture. The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, will return in May 2025.