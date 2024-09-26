Former MuchMusic VJ and Canadian Fashion Icon Jeanne Beker Has A Book And A Showing

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Former MuchMusic VJ and Canadian fashion host Jeanne Beker and designer Paul Hardy are co-curating an upcoming Glenbow Museum exhibition “Obsession: The Unscripted Life of Jeanne Beker” when the Calgary, Alberta museum reopens at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture in 2026,

The exhibition will tell the story of Beker’s trailblazing career as a television personality, fashion and lifestyle journalist, editor, and interviewer,

Beker launched her career as an actor, landing a role in the CBC Television sitcom “Toby” in 1968.

She subsequently entered the theatre program at York University in Toronto, and then went to Paris to study mime under Étienne Decroux.

Beker returned to Toronto in 1978, producing daily lifestyle and entertainment features for CHUM-AM.

She next co-hosted Citytv’s music magazine show “The NewMusic” in 1979 as co-host with John Roberts, and also was an entertainment reporter for CityPulse.

She briefly hosted “Rockflash” news segments on MuchMusic when that station was launched, August 31, 1984, as one of the first Canadian cable specialty channels,

From 1985 to 2012 Beker hosted the popular internationally syndicated “FashionTelevision” program, and was a segment producer for the program..

From 2012 to 2014 Beker hosted fashion and entertainment segments for Bell Media properties including CTV News, “Canada AM,” and “The Marilyn Denis Show.”

Beker then was a contributing editor of The Toronto Star, The Kit, and a columnist for Metro. She is currently a featured style columnist for The Globe and Mail in Toronto.

Ahead of the biographical exhibition, Beker’s memoir, “Heart on “My Sleeve: Stories from a Life Well Worn,” is set for release by Simon and Schuster in Canada on Oct. 8th.