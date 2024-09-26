Ringo Starr Cancels The FInal Dates Of His U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Ringo Starr canceled the final shows on his U.S. tour due to illness.

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest,” a post shared on his Instagram account stated.

“As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon,” the Instagram post concluded.

The 84-year-old former Beatle was slated to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday and at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

Starr and his All Starr Band already completed performances in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Upstate New York earlier this year.