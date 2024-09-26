Live Nation To Build A Temporary Stadium For Summer Concerts In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada announced plans for a major new seasonal outdoor concert venue that will open at YZD, the former site of Toronto’s Downsview Airport Lands, in time for the 2025 summer concert season.

The temporary venue, billed as Rogers Stadium, will feature a capacity of 50,000 (including 30,000 seats), creating the largest purpose-built live music venue in the Toronto market.

Live Nation expects that the stadium will host approximately 12 to 15 performances a year and augment existing venues in the Toronto market such as the Budweiser Stage and Rogers Centre Baseball Stadium.

No scheduled performers were announced during a press conference when the stadium was announced, but news of the new outdoor venue prompted speculation that it might provide a stage for the British indie rock band Oasis, who recently reformed for a UK tour after long hiatus.

“The number of stadium-level acts touring today is unprecedented, with more acts than available nights at existing venues. That’s why we’re making this investment—to ensure Toronto fans don’t miss out on world-class artists. Rogers Stadium will not only meet this demand but also offer a premium stadium show experience, combined with the festival vibe that our fans love,” said Erik Hoffman, President, Music, Live Nation Canada. “This a natural evolution of our stadium programming and we’re excited to bring this new venue to life with our partners at Rogers while continuing to book world-class shows at Rogers Centre, as well.”

“As Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, we’re proud to partner with Live Nation to bring the country’s newest landmark concert destination to Toronto,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Rogers Stadium will attract the best artists from around the world and provide concertgoers with a premium entertainment experience in a unique festival atmosphere.”

“I’m so pleased to welcome Live Nation and the future Rogers Stadium to YZD,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This exciting venue will bring even more tourists and investment to our province, boosting local businesses, creating new jobs and drawing in artists and events from around the world.”

Rogers Stadium will open its doors in Summer 2025.