Aespa Expands World Tour With A Host Of New Shows

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa announced the expansion of their second world tour with a slew of new international dates.
Following the tour’s launch in Seoul and sold-out shows in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, and Macau, the ‘2024 – 25 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE –’ has been expanded to include a total of 41 performances across 29 locations.
Announced dates now include shows in U.S., Mexico, and Canada, as well as Europe, with scheduled stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain.
The Asian segment of aespa’s tour is set to conclude with two shows on Sept. 28th and 29th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Newly announced dates for the 2024-25 aespa – LIVE TOUR – SYNK : PARALLEL LINE – TOUR:
Tue Jan 28 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center
Thu Jan 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Tue Feb 04 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace
Thu Feb 06 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sat Feb 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Tue Feb 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Thu Feb 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Mar 02 – London, UK – OVO Arena, Wembley
Tue Mar 04 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Thu Mar 06 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Sun Mar 09 – Frankfurt, DE – myticket Jahrhunderthalle
Wed Mar 12 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center