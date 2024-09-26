Aespa Expands World Tour With A Host Of New Shows

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa announced the expansion of their second world tour with a slew of new international dates.

Following the tour’s launch in Seoul and sold-out shows in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, and Macau, the ‘2024 – 25 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE –’ has been expanded to include a total of 41 performances across 29 locations.

Announced dates now include shows in U.S., Mexico, and Canada, as well as Europe, with scheduled stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain.

The Asian segment of aespa’s tour is set to conclude with two shows on Sept. 28th and 29th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Newly announced dates for the 2024-25 aespa – LIVE TOUR – SYNK : PARALLEL LINE – TOUR:

Tue Jan 28 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center

Thu Jan 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Tue Feb 04 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace

Thu Feb 06 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat Feb 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Feb 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Feb 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Mar 02 – London, UK – OVO Arena, Wembley

Tue Mar 04 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Thu Mar 06 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sun Mar 09 – Frankfurt, DE – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Wed Mar 12 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center