Anyma Adds New Dates At The Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — DJ and producer Matteo Millerihas expanded the residency for Anyma, his multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project at The Sphere in Las Vegas with additional shows.

The additional performances of Millerihas’s ‘The End of Genesys’ shows will take place on January 10 and 11, 2025, joining the previusly announced shows on December 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Anyma will be the first electronic music shows at The Sphere and will include both a curated selection of music accompanied by visual art created as part of the Anmya project.

Collaborators for the visual componet of the show include Alessio De Vecchi, who will provide art direction executive production by Alexander Wessely, and additional production by animation studio Woodblock.

Presales for the show begins on October 7th, followed by a general onsale on October 8th.