Austin City Limits Will Feature A Stage Powered Solely By Dedicated Batteries For 2024

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Austin City Limits Music Festival, in partnership with REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project, announced that the IHG Hotels & Resorts stage at this year’s festival will be fully powered solely by a hybrid battery system.

The dedicated battery system, with 1 MWh of battery storage capacity, will provide power for all of the stages’ systems, including audio, video, and lighting, along with other production elements.

In addition, the giant shade tents at ACL Eats, the West Entrance of the festival, and a variety of backstage areas will also be powered on hybrid battery systems, festival organizers said.

“Following this year’s highly successful and history-making battery-powered main stage at Lollapalooza, we are excited to bring this sustainable solution to Austin City Limits Music Festival. We have set a goal to build a more sustainable future for music festivals, which involves implementing solutions that make our operations more energy efficient and reinventing how we look at power,” said Jake Perry, Director of Operations and Sustainability at C3 Presents. “We are grateful to REVERB’s Decarbonization Project for their partnership in helping us move closer to our goals.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with ACL Fest and the team at C3 Presents for this effort,” said Tanner Watt, REVERB Director of Partnerships. “Decarbonizing power is the future for the music industry and every industry. What’s happening this year at ACL Fest is an important step towards eliminating our reliance on fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas pollution.”

The deployment of the battery system is part of ACL’s commitment to sustainable festival practices, which include everything from recycling and composting to environmentally friendly service items at ACL Eats and Electrolit Hydration Stations that provide patrons free, filtered water, while keeping thousands of plastic bottles from entering the festival’s waste stream.

ACL Fest 2024 takes place October 4-6 and October 11-13 at Zilker Park, featuring headliners Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights and many more.