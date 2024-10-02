Kilometre Music Group Acquires Drake And Travis Scott Collaborator Cardo’s Publishing Catalog

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canada-based Kilometre Music Group, through its Barometer Global Music Royalty Fund, has acquired the entire publishing catalog of American producer Cardo (Ronald Latour Jr.). The deal boosts Kilometre’s catalog to over 3,000 songs, including nine of Spotify’s 20 most-streamed tracks of all time, featuring major artists like The Weeknd, Post Malone, Drake, Dua Lipa, Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Travis Scott.

The acquisition covers around 350 songs, including major hits such as Drake’s “God’s Plan,” as well as “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. It also includes Scott’s “Goosebumps,” which has over 3.3 billion streams on Spotify, as well as other tracks like “Through the Late Night” featuring Kid Cudi and “Who? What?” from Astroworld. The catalog includes collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, such as “euphoria,” “Savior,” “GOD.,” “Big Shot” with Scott, and “Family Ties” with Baby Keem, plus songs like H.E.R.’s “Slide” and Don Toliver’s “Private Landing” featuring Justin Bieber and Future.

Rodney Murphy, Kilometre Music Group President, called Cardo “a prolific music producer who has made some of the most culturally impactful songs for some of the biggest artists of the streaming era.” Cardo also expressed gratitude for the deal, joking that it gives him “an opportunity to buy a spaceship now.”

Kilometre CFO James Freeman added that this acquisition brings the fund’s total investments in music rights to nearly $150 million, further establishing Kilometre as a leading force in modern music publishing. The company aims to continue building a premium song portfolio featuring some of the biggest hits from the streaming era.

Kilometre Music Group was co-founded in 2021 by Michael McCarty and Murphy, in partnership with Toronto investment firm Barometer Capital Management Inc., to form the Barometer Global Music Royalty Fund. The fund’s mission is to create a premier catalog of high-quality, enduring music copyrights and royalty streams.

Earlier this year, Kilometre acquired stakes in Taylor Swift’s hits “Lavender Haze” and “Karma” from her Grammy-winning album *Midnights*. The fund also expanded its ownership stakes in The Weeknd’s hits “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Earned It,” and added a stake in “Starboy” to its portfolio. Kilometre had previously secured a $50 million credit facility with Pinnacle Financial Partners over a year ago to support its acquisitions.