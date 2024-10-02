Copenhagen’s Royal Arena Up For Sale

COPENHAGEN (vip-booking) – Copenhagen’s renowned Royal Arena is going up for sale, as the current owners have decided it’s time to hand over the reins.

The 17,000-capacity arena, which has become a key hub for international concerts and sporting events, is jointly owned by the Municipality of Copenhagen and Realdania, who believe the venue is ready for new ownership.

Since its grand opening in January 2017, the two owners have equally shared the responsibility, but from the beginning, it was never their plan to hold on to it permanently.

“Today, Royal Arena attracts world-class cultural events, sports, and music to Copenhagen with great success. This should continue into the future, but since the arena’s success no longer depends on our ownership, we’ve decided to sell our shares. The proceeds can then benefit other important projects,” stated Copenhagen’s Mayor Lars Weiss in a press release.

While the sale will result in a change of ownership, it’s not expected to disrupt the arena’s daily operations or its impressive event lineup.

Danish Venue Enterprise, a subsidiary of Live Nation, currently holds a lease for the venue until December 2046, and this agreement will remain intact following the sale.

Royal Arena, a EUR 200 million project, was built with substantial investment from both the Municipality of Copenhagen and Realdania.

Since opening, the arena has been the stage for a number of high-profile international events and concerts. Major sporting highlights include the European Swimming Championships in 2017, the Ice Hockey World Championships in 2018, and the Men’s Handball World Championships in 2019.