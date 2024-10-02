Netflix Announces Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour Concert Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Are you ready to spill your guts? Netflix has announced Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert special to debut on October 29th.

Get ready to scream, cry, dance, and sing your heart out with multi-Platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo. From the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, she’ll sing songs from her latest album, GUTS, and her debut album, SOUR. In this exhilarating concert special, get a look at Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour and experience her powerful performances about heartbreak and betrayal.

Production Companies: BLINK, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films

Director: James Merryman

Produced by: Aleen Keshishian

Producers: Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, James Merryman and Zack Morgenroth

Executive Producers: John Janick and Steve Berman

Co-Executive Producer: Sam Wrench

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” said Rodrigo. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

On February 23, 2024, in Greater Palm Springs, CA, Rodrigo kicked off the GUTS World Tour — a massive, sold-out 95-date arena tour across North America, Europe, UK, Asia, and Australia playing renowned venues such as Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Paris’ Accor Arena, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.