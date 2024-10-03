Petri Mannonen Named CEO Of Universal Music Finland

FINLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Petri Mannonen has been named CEO of Universal Music Finland, bringing over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry to his new role. Mannonen, who joined Universal in 2010, officially stepped into his new position on October 2. Universal holds a dominant 35.7% market share in Finland, according to IFPI statistics.

Since starting at Universal as a Commercial Director, Mannonen has expanded his role, overseeing Baltic operations and focusing on the growth of the local music scene. Before joining the music industry, he served as CEO of Viasat Finland (now Viaplay), a pay television company.

Universal reports that domestic music consumption in Finland has surged in recent years, with Finnish artists occupying 90% of Spotify’s domestic Top 50 chart over the past year. Artists like KUUMAA, Mirella, and Robin Packale have fueled the company’s recent success in the region.

Mannonen shared his thoughts on the current music landscape in Finland, saying, “The domestic music market is currently in a really interesting situation. Nowadays, it is easier than ever to release music, and as the supply increases, the role of large record companies is also emphasized.” He emphasized Universal’s focus on artist development: “Our mission is to focus on building long-lasting artist careers while taking care of the artists.”

He also highlighted the importance of well-being and the broader cultural significance of music: “I strongly believe in the wider social significance of music and culture as a generator of people’s mental well-being and pleasure. That requires the right kind of resources, presence, energy, and, above all, well-being artists. We will invest in these.”

Joakim Johansson, Director of Universal Music Group’s Nordic countries, commented on Mannonen’s appointment: “We are pleased to appoint Petri Mannonen as CEO of Universal Music in Finland and the Baltics. He has been in a key role in our operations in this area for a long time, and with him, we will ensure a strong experience in innovation ability and management. I hope that the entire music industry joins in congratulating him on his well-deserved promotion.”

