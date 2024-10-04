ASM Global Names General Manager (GM) For LX Factory In Lisbon

LISBON (vip-booking) – Venue management company ASM Global has appointed Hugo Encarnação as the General Manager of Fábrica XL and Fábrica L at Lisbon’s LX Factory, effective October 10, 2024.

This appointment marks ASM Global’s official management takeover of LX Factory’s two primary live event venues.

Encarnação, a seasoned professional in the live events industry with a wealth of international experience, expressed enthusiasm for his new role. “I’m thrilled to join ASM Global and lead these two iconic spaces, which are as dynamic and unique as Lisbon itself,” he said.

Encarnação most recently served as Senior Producer and Account Manager at Europalco. His expertise in event sales, operations, and conference planning positions him well to oversee the success of LX Factory’s venues.

Marie Lindqvist, SVP of Operations for ASM Global Europe, highlighted Encarnação’s importance to the company’s operations in Lisbon, saying, “With his passion and experience, we are confident that Hugo will lead his team to new heights of operational excellence and creative success in this new market, helping to solidify our position as market leaders across Europe and our reputation as the world’s best in venue management expertise.”

Earlier this year, ASM Global won the contract to manage LX Factory’s key spaces, signaling the company’s entry into Portugal.

LX Factory, located in a revitalized former factory complex in Lisbon’s Alcântara district, has become a popular destination for visitors and professionals. ASM Global will now manage its two flagship venues, Fábrica XL and Fábrica L, which together have a capacity of 2,870 people.