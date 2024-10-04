The Music Managers Forum Names Niamh Byrne And Jill Hollywood As Chair And Vice-Chair

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has appointed Niamh Byrne as chair and Jill Hollywood as vice-chair, succeeding Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten, who stepped down last month after completing two three-year terms.

Byrne, co-founder of Eleven Management, has worked with artists like Damon Albarn, Gorillaz, blur, and The Clash. Before Eleven, she managed artists such as Blur and Turin Brakes and ran her consultancy, The Engine Room. Byrne also worked as a creative content strategist at Universal Music UK, contributing to campaigns like Music Matters and the rebranding of the BRIT Awards in 2010. As an MMF board member since 2022, she played a key role in overseeing the release of two No.1 albums from Gorillaz and Blur last year.

Hollywood, the founder of Echo Beach Management, was recognized at the 2017 Artist and Manager Awards alongside Byrne. After a decade at Big Life Management managing producers like Youth and Jacknife Lee, she launched Echo Beach Management in 2016. Hollywood’s current roster includes long-term clients and emerging production talent like Ash Howes, Cameron Blackwood, and My Riot.

Byrne said, “It’s an honor to accept the position of chair at the Music Managers Forum. From my seat at the board, it’s been impressive to watch Annabella and her team respond to the changing culture in our business… I firmly believe the MMF will become ever more important in forging a more equitable industry.”

Hollywood expressed, “It’s an incredible honor to be asked to stand as vice chair. Over the last four years as board director, I have been proud to be a part of what the MMF stands for… I look forward to further championing the rights of producers and songwriters, alongside performing artists.”

Theory Management’s Hide Whone will join the MMF board following Clare Wright’s departure. Whone, who has 20 years of industry experience, represents Biig Piig, Kawala, and Bad Sounds and is also active in the ESEA Music community.

MMF chief executive Annabella Coldrick stated, “This is a really exciting announcement for the MMF. Niamh and Jill are two of the UK’s most respected music managers… Hide will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives to the MMF board.”

Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten will now join the MMF Custodians Council, alongside Adam Tudhope and Rob Swerdlow.