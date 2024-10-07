Eric Wong And Jessica Keeley-Carter Named To Senior Roles At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Eric Wong to the role of President, East West Records & Head of Global A&R, Recorded Music and Jessica Keeley-Carter who was named as Chief Marketing Officer, Recorded Music.

In his new post, Wong will lead East West Records, which now serves as a link across WMG’s global ecosystem, helping to break local talent from regional outposts with international audiences. Wong will focus on signing and developing artists while building collaborations across the company’s roster.

“I’m excited to build even closer relationships with our artists and put greater firepower behind our worldwide network to connect the dots, unlock new value, and magnify opportunities for emerging talent. I’d like to congratulate Jess on her promotion, and thank Robert for his trust in me to take on this new position,” Wong stated.

In her new role, Keeley-Carter will help to guide the development of WMG’s global, regional, and local marketing services for recording talent and work with the label group’s marketing network to help artists on the rosters to build fanbases.

“With the collective WMG team collaborating even more closely in our new structure, we’ll be set up to take our artists and labels to new heights. I’m grateful to Robert for this opportunity, I’d like to thank Eric for his guidance and partnership over the years, and I’m looking forward to continuing our work together,” Keeley-Carter said.

Both Keeley-Carter and Wong will report directly to WMG CEO, Robert Kyncl.

“Eric’s newly-created role leans into his long-standing relationships within the artistic community and his deep understanding of how music travels around the world. Jess is an expert marketer and an inventive leader, who will help us orchestrate best-in-class ways of cutting through the noise in an increasingly complex and cluttered world,” Kyncl said.