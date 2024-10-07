ASM Global Renews Its Management Deal At The DCU Center Arena and Convention Center

WORCESTER, MA (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global has renewed its agreement with the City of Worcester to continue its long-standing management deal at the DCU Center Arena and Convention Center located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“ASM Global has continued to demonstrate its exceptional level of professional management at the DCU Center Arena and Convention Center as well as the Worcester Common Oval Ice Skating Rink, and we are glad to extend its contract,” said City Manager Eric D. Batista. “Residents and visitors alike will continue to experience the high-quality product the DCU Center is known for.”

ASM Global, or its predecessor, have operated the DCU Center since before the facility opened in 1982 and for its latest contract renewal, the City of Worcester, voted unanimously to continue its agreement with ASM.

“We are honored by the City of Worcester’s continued confidence in our team at DCU,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global’s executive vice president stadiums, arenas and theaters. “This extension allows us to build on our successes and ensure Worcester continues to grow its market share of events and win over audiences with its unique blend of innovation.”

In addition to overseeing the daily operations of both the arena and the convention center, ASM Global will continue to operate the facility’s food and beverage services through SAVOR catering.

As part of the 10-year deal, ASM Global has committed to a $3.5 million investment in the DCU Center, focused on upgrading concessions and technology infrastrucutre as well as expanding digital signage, creating new advertising revenue opportunities.

“ASM Global is grateful for the support and trust that the City of Worcester and the Civic Center Commission have shown us over the past 42 years,” said Sandy Dunn, ASM Global general manager of the DCU Center. “Together we have experienced tremendous growth, and we look forward to continuing to build on that momentum by driving economic development for the city, providing a first-class experience for our guests and showcasing all that the DCU Center has to offer.”