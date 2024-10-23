New Venue SILO Dallas Celebrates Grand Opening And Reveals Event Calendar

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – SILO Dallas, the highly anticipated 30,000-square-foot futuristic venue in the heart of the design district led by the beloved independent live music promoter Donnie Estopinal and Dallas entertainment entrepreneur Patrick Tetrick, is officially open. After a three-year transformation of a historic grain silo into a state-of-the-art entertainment hub, the newest hotspot celebrated a spectacular grand opening weekend on September 19 and 20 with two sold-out performances by legend Tiësto welcoming a full-capacity crowd of 3,145 attendees each night.

Opening weekend saw record attendance, with tickets selling out weeks in advance. Estopinal reflects, “The support from the Dallas community has been overwhelming, from the staff to our partners and the city itself. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but the response has been nothing short of amazing.” The venue’s immersive experience, combining state-of-the-art sound, lights, and video, exceeded expectations. “We went from being ‘openers’ to ‘operators’ in an instant,” says Tetrick. “Watching guests take in the space for the first time was incredible”.

SILO continued its streak of sold-out events with Grammy Award-nominated artist Kaskade (Redux), two evenings presented by Boiler Room, followed by a packed house for Deorro. Chris Lake’s phenomenal set even saw fans crowd surfing, while the legendary Sasha delivered an intimate and unforgettable experience. Silo hosted After Dark, a late-night takeover showcasing the sounds of Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats imprint. Most recently SILO sold out three B2B evenings with Billboard chart topper Illenium. New photos and behind-the-scenes highlights are now available, along with an exciting preview of what’s next for this revolutionary venue.

“From opening night onwards, social media buzz has been phenomenal,” says Tetrick. “People are not only talking about Tiësto and the artist’s performances but about SILO itself—its lights, sound, and unique industrial elegance. While the modular layout allowed for a seamless experience, this response is exactly what we hoped for.”

The excitement isn’t limited to the fans but extends to the venue itself, a testament to the hard work put into crafting the overall experience. Tiësto comments on his experience:

“What a privilege it was to be there for opening weekend in support of Donnie’s new venue SILO Dallas…decades of experience know-how, and most importantly, heart, on display for so many to enjoy…love to see it.”

To sonically fill the space, the showroom is powered by over 100,000 watts of cutting-edge D&B sound system paired with various acoustical solutions. The venue’s design features a 40-foot stage and a 2mm video wall. The dance floor is designed for optimal sound and feel, while the lighting and national-size stage (40×30 feet) are set to impress. Overall environmental comfort is controlled by a technologically advanced HVAC system to ensure comfort for up to 3,145 guests.

Fully equipped to provide a cutting-edge multisensory experience, SILO welcomes DJs and producers spanning the entire range of dance music, along with the diverse cultures and communities that thrive around it. Rather than being defined by a single genre or BPM, the focus is on creating a vibrant atmosphere that encourages an open-minded exploration of sound, with energy at the heart of every performance.

Building on the momentum of their launch, SILO’s calendar is filled with high-profile acts that showcase a vibrant spectrum of electronic music styles that strives to promote gender equality. SILO Dallas will host Charlotte de Witte, known for her mesmerizing techno soundscapes that captivate audiences and elevate the dance floor. Superstar DJ REZZ, with her distinctive style and immersive performances, creates a sonic journey that leaves fans in awe. Lilly Palmer brings her energetic sets and dynamic mixing skills, ensuring an unforgettable night for all attendees. Plus Deadmau5 and Diplo will bring his signature fusion of electronic beats and global influences to SILO Dallas setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. Upcoming iconic artists who will take the stage in 2025 include Fatboy Slim who is slated to return to Dallas on Friday, January 10th, and Mau P, further establishing SILO as a premier destination for live electronic music events. This diverse lineup underscores their commitment to offering an unparalleled auditory experience for all electronic music enthusiasts.

While SILO Dallas has already seen several sold-out shows, the team is far from finished. “We’re just 50% of the way there,” Tetrick reveals. Phase 2 of the venue’s development is already in progress, promising to bring even more to the space over the coming months. Plans include additional architectural upgrades and expanding the space’s capabilities to host an even wider range of events. With three years in the making, the journey to opening night was no easy feat, with months of meticulous planning and cutting-edge renovations. Estopinal shares, “It’s been a long road, but once those doors opened and we saw the looks on people’s faces as they entered, it made all the hard work worth it.”

SILO warmly welcomes everyone, offering an inclusive space where all are free to express themselves. It embraces gender neutrality, rejects gender norms and power structures, and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for hate or discrimination of any kind.

The 2024 + 2025 Calendar to date:

Oct 24 – Fisher (SOLD OUT)

Oct 25 – RL Grime B2B KNOCK2 (SOLD OUT)

Oct 26 – Said the Sky + guests

Oct 31 – Seven Lions + JVNA + ODDKIDOUT

Nov 01 – James Hype

Nov 02 – Indo Warehouse

Nov 08 – DJ Snake + Flosstradamus + Chuwe

Nov 09 – Galantis

Nov 15 – Dabin

Nov 16 – Eric Prydz

Nov 22 – Black Coffee

Nov 23 – Lily Palmer + ONYVAA + Brennen Grey

Nov 29 – Camelphat

Dec 06 – Rezz + guests

Dec 07 – Rezz + guests

Dec 07 – Bingo Loco

Dec 13 – Dillon Francis

Dec 14 – Mersiv + Inzo + Wreckno +

Dec 20 – ?????

Dec 21 – Deadmau5

Dec 27 – Charlotte de Witte

Dec 28 – LAN Night

Dec 30 – Diplo

Dec 31 – Dombresky

**************************************************

2025

Jan 03 – Bingo Loco

Jan 10 – Fat Boy Slim

Jan 18 – Nora en Pure

Feb 21 – Two Friends

Feb 22 – Amelie Lens – Need to Request Art

Feb 28 – MauP + guests

Apr 18 – Timmy Trumpet

Apr 19 – Easter

Apr 26 – Ubbi Dubbi