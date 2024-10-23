45RPM Announces Music Publishing Partnership With Universal Music Publishing Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK-based music supervision company 45RPM has entered into music publishing through a new strategic partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). Founded in 2022, 45RPM is led by a team of industry veterans, including Iain Cooke, Sarah Bridge, Catherine Grieves, Nick Angel, and Managing Director Ayla Owen. The company provides creative services in soundtrack development, composer partnerships, rights negotiation, budget management, and on-camera music supervision.

This move into publishing opens doors for composers and songwriters across film, TV, advertising, and gaming, thanks to UMPG’s expansive resources and global network, which represents talent like Nicholas Britell, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Owen expressed her excitement, stating, “Through this collaboration, composers and songwriters can access the best of both worlds: the specialized attention and industry insight of our seasoned music supervisors, combined with the expansive reach and legacy of Universal Music Publishing.”

Angel, 45RPM’s founder, emphasized the company’s goal to bridge the gap between composers and songwriters, helping both move between song creation and scoring for visual media. UMPG’s Tom Foster and Natasha Baldwin highlighted the value of this partnership, with Foster particularly excited about the opportunities for UMPG’s songwriters and composers in original TV and film productions.

This collaboration adds to UMPG’s growing list of recent partnerships, including deals with Range Music Publishing and producer James Ford who has worked with artists such as Jessie Ware, Haim, and Gorillaz.