Play For The Vote Campaign To Enlist Over 5000 Musicians To Perform On Election Day

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Two weeks out from the 2024 election, Play For The Vote continues seeking to enlist over 5,000 musicians across the country to perform on Election Day 2024. At polling sites throughout the country, musicians are being sought to perform outside, to increase voter turnout by providing a more positive voting experience. 1000s have already joined, including professional musicians, touring artists, music professors, local music teachers, and students, all across the U.S.

Discussing, Play For The Vote Founder and Director Mike Block states, “Play for the Vote stems from the idea that voting could be a way for communities to come together through the power of music, as opposed to being a divisive process.” Block, along with select members of the Grammy-winning ensemble, Silkroad Ensemble, will be performing in Chicago on Election Day, at the Chicago City Loop Super Site (191 N. Clark Street).

Play For The Vote began in 2020, during a time of significant political and social challenges. Despite the uncertainty, the organization successfully mobilized 1,500 musicians to perform at 700 polling locations nationwide, creating a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for voters. The overwhelmingly positive response from both musicians and voters demonstrated the powerful impact that music can have on the democratic process. Looking ahead to future elections, Play For The Vote’s goal is to more than double its efforts. The organization is committed to recruiting and organizing 5,000 musicians to perform at 2,200 polling locations across the country.

Musicians interested in participating can sign up via the Play For The Vote website. Upon doing so, they will be asked to claim a polling location and a performance time on Election Day.

Play for the Vote is a nonpartisan initiative, welcomes musicians from all genres and walks of life. We do not endorse any specific candidates or issues; instead, we focus on fostering a spirit of community and civic responsibility. By bringing music to the polls, we aim to elevate the voting experience and inspire greater participation in our democracy.