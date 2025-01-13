Sam Moore Of Soul Duo Sam & Dave Passes Away At 89, Tributes Pour In

CORAL GABLES, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Sam Moore, the soulful voice behind the iconic duo Sam & Dave, passed away on Friday (January 10) at home in Coral Gables, FL. His cause of death was due to complications following surgery. He was 89.

Born Samuel David Hicks on October 12, 1935, in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, Moore began singing in church, which laid the foundation for his powerful vocal style. In the early 1960s, he teamed up with Dave Prater to form Sam & Dave, a partnership that would become a cornerstone of soul music.

The duo’s 1967 hit “Soul Man” became an anthem of empowerment and struggle, earning them a Grammy Award and solidifying their place in music history. Other notable tracks include “Hold On, I’m Coming” and “I Thank You.” Their dynamic performances and harmonies set a standard for soul music that influenced countless artists.

Despite their success, Sam & Dave faced personal and professional challenges. In 1968, a violent incident led Moore to vow never to speak to Prater again, effectively ending their partnership. Moore also battled drug addiction for 15 years, eventually overcoming it with the support of his wife, Joyce McRae, who became his manager.

In his later years, Moore collaborated with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Lou Reed, Don Henley, Elton John, Conway Twitty, Mariah Carey and others.

Moore’s contributions to music were recognized when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Tributes have come in from around the industry honoring the late singer.

Nu-Blu’s Carolyn and Daniel Routh: “We were blessed with the opportunity to record and perform with Sam. Little did we realize the friendship that would be forged with him and his wife, Joyce. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our friend and music icon. Our prayers go out to his family. The body passes away, but the soul never dies. Rest well, “Soulman Sam Moore.”

Bruce Springsteen: “Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices. There simply isn’t another sound like Sam’s soulful tenor in American music. Having had the honor to work with Sam on several occasions, he was a sweet and funny man. He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at. We offer our prayers to his wife, Joyce and thanks for the immortal recordings Sam left us. God Bless.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D: “I don’t know if ya’ll reading this even know how Sam Moore (Sam and Dave) part of my life soundtrack. Rest In Beats, Mr. Sam.”

Jon Bon Jovi: “Sam Moore, the Soulman, one of the pioneers and greatest singers ever, has left us. I’m not saddened as much as I felt incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to be in his presence. Having had the opportunity to perform and even record with Sam was humbling and an honor.”

Sammy Hagar: “The original soul man has left us to join his many brothers and sisters in the afterlife. Here in his mid-80s, that voice, that voice, that voice. Rest in peace, soul, brother. Love and prayers to Joyce and the family.”

Moore is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, Michell, and two grandchildren. His legacy as a pioneer of soul music and his enduring impact on the genre will be remembered by fans and fellow musicians alike.

RIP.