Music Industry Vet And Former Frances Bean Cobain Nanny, Jackie Farry Dies At 58

GAITHERSBURG (CelebrityAccess) – Jackie Farry, a respected music industry veteran, passed away Sunday (January 12) of complications from a lung disease. She was 58.

Born Jacquelyn Beth Farry in New York, she was raised in the Synanon community, a controversial drug rehabilitation group that later became a religious cult. She later moved to Long Island.

Farry’s career began at Homestead Records before moving to Atlantic and Epic – becoming a fixture of the NY music scene, reported Variety. In addition to her work with Nirvana and Kurt Cobain, Farry became Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain’s first nanny from a baby until toddlerhood.

In the mid-90s, she hosted the MTV show Super Rock and went on to become a tour manager for bands such as Elliott Smith, Quasi, Stereolab, Lemonheads and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.

Farry was first diagnosed with cancer in 2003. Her passing is mourned by many in the music community who remember her as a dedicated professional and a cherished friend. Her longtime associate and friend Janet Billig Rich told The Hollywood Reporter, “Jackie’s love for music was matched only by her sharp wit, humor, and magnetic personality. She was a beacon for friends and strangers, drawing people in with her infectious energy.”

Donations in her honor can be made to the pet shelter in Gaithersburg, MD, LovePaws.