Youssef Chellak Named General Manager Of Warner Music Belgium

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – Youssef Chellak has been named General Manager of Warner Music Belgium (WMG) immediately. Chellak has a record of signing and developing exciting local talent, and his appointment underlines Warner Music’s commitment to Belgium’s thriving music scene.

Chellak will be based in WMG’s Brussels office and report to Niels Walboomers, President of Recorded Music and Publishing at WMG Benelux. He will focus on building Warner Music Belgium’s domestic roster, developing innovative collaborations with business partners, and further growing the most culturally curious team in the local music industry.

Chellak said via a press release, “I’m very excited to join the Warner Music team, which thrives on a culture of entrepreneurship. Our music-first approach, powered by the latest digital tools, will enable us to support Belgian artists and build innovative and sustainable business partnerships. I’m committed to doing all I can to help develop the thriving music scene we have here in Belgium.”

Walboomers adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Youssef to Warner Music Benelux. His proven track record, culturally curious approach, and inspiring vision for the local music industry make him the ideal executive to lead our Belgian team. I’m confident that he’ll create an inspiring environment where local artists, emerging as the voices of their generation, can collaborate, excel and reach their full creative potential.”

Chellak brings extensive and impressive experience from more than two decades in the music industry. He began his career 2000 as a producer, executive producer, and publisher, collaborating with artists and songwriters in Belgium, France, and Germany.

In 2018, he was appointed General Manager of the independent hip-hop label Top Notch Belgium, where he played a pivotal role in developing and supporting a new generation of local artists, including Dikke, Stikstof, Tourist LeMC, and Zwangere Guy.

Chellak continued his career as an A&R Director at Universal Music Belgium. He focused on developing local talent, including Aaron Blommaert, Berre, and Maksim Stojanac, and contributed to shaping the company’s strategy as a member of its management team.