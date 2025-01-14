Veteran Country Agent Lance Roberts Joins WME As A Partner

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Global talent agency WME has announced the hiring of veteran music agent Lance Roberts, who joins the agency as a partner in the country music division.

Roberts, based in WME’s Nashville office, brings a roster that includes Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Easton Corbin, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, and Sammy Kershaw.

He began his career in 1992 at the legendary boutique agency, The Bobby Roberts Company, and over his 30-plus-year career, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in country music, including John Anderson, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, and Waylon Jennings.

“Lance is known in our industry as an agent with a keen eye for talent and a commitment to nurturing and growing artists’ careers,” said Joey Lee, Co-Head of WME’s Nashville office. “We are excited to have his expertise at WME.”

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join the amazing team at WME,” said Roberts. “They have been extremely supportive of this next chapter in my career, and I am looking forward to working with the most talented agents in our industry.”

“Most of us have known and respected Lance’s work for many years and are thrilled he is joining our team,” added Becky Gardenhire and Jay Williams, Co-Heads of WME’s Nashville office, in a joint statement. “He’s creative, strategic, and passionate, and his knowledge will benefit all of our artists.”