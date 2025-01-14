Tessa Young Named Booking and Production Coordinator At Jay Siegan Presents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Siegan Presents, the independent live events company, announced the appointment of Tessa Young to the role of Booking and Production Coordinator.

Young will join JSP’s expanding Events, Music & Culture department and will be based in Los Angeles.

“Tessa brings exceptional organizational skills and a deep passion for live entertainment to our Events, Music & Culture department,” the company states. “Her understanding of the intricate details involved in event production, combined with her ability to coordinate seamlessly with artists and clients, makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”

“Tessa also brings a wealth of knowledge in the world of DJs,” Siegan added, noting the company has recently worked with some big names in the EDM world, including Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Anderson.Paak, and Bonobo, among others.