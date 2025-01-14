Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo And Hozier Lead The Lineup For Governors Ball 2025

Governors Ball
Governors Ball (Credit: Charles Reagan)
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After staging a critically acclaimed festival in 2024, organizers for Governors Ball revealed a lineup for 2025 that includes headliners Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Irish singer-songwriter Hozier.

Set for June 6-8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, the festival’s lineup also includes Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Conan Gray, Mt. Joy, Mk.Gee, Clairo, The Backseat Lovers, Young Miko, among others, performing across three stages.

For 2025, the fest will also feature a curated selection of some of New York’s top food vendors along with a bevage program. Details about vendors, activations and additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can sign up for the SMS Presale, which kicks off on January 15th. For 2025, fans will be able to purchase Pit Viewing 1 and 3 days passes for the first time. This ticket offers the same amenities as VIP but includes an exclusive viewing area at all 3 stages from in front of the VIP viewing area.

Returning premium ticket types this year include GA+, VIP and Cabanas for both 1 and 3 days.

