Coheed and Cambria And Taking Back Sunday Announce Double Bill Tour For The Summer Of 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Progressive metal band Coheed and Cambria revealed the details of their forthcoming co-headlining tour with Taking Back Sunday.

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-show tour kicks off in St. Louis on August 16th and will hit key venues across the U.S., including the PNC Bank Center in New Jersey, Red Rocks in Colorado, and Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, California.

The tour is set to conclude with a performance at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle on September 21st.

For fans who can’t wait until summer, Coheed and Cambria also announced plans for The Infinite Arc co-headline arena tour with Mastodon, following the Tool in the Sand festival with Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and more in the Dominican Republic this March.

Additionally, C&C are lined up to perform at 2000 Trees with Kneecap, Taking Back Sunday, Alexisonfire, and more in the United Kingdom in July.

The band is touring in support of their forthcoming studio album, The Father of Make Believe, which is set for release March 14th via Virgin Music Group.