Opry Entertainment Acquires A Majority Stake In Southern Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., announced that it has acquired a majority stake in the live events and production company Southern Entertainment.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Southern Entertainment operates a portfolio of music festivals across the region, including the Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey; the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina; the Greenville Country Music Fest in Greenville, South Carolina; and the upcoming Field & Stream Music Fest in Winnsboro, South Carolina, which is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Following the acquisition, Bob Durkin and Rob Pedlow, who co-founded Southern Entertainment in 2015, will continue in leadership roles at the company.

Southern Entertainment will also integrate artists from OEG’s artist development program into its festival portfolio. Furthermore, the two companies will collaborate to develop additional artist-centered experiences.

Patrick Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Opry Entertainment Group, said:

“In just 10 years, the Southern Entertainment team has grown their business into one of the strongest independent festival businesses in the United States. With this investment, we are entering a dynamic and growing sector of the events business with seasoned operators who share our passion for creating unforgettable experiences for artists and fans. This investment will allow us to expand our reach to a large and loyal fan base that is complementary to our current audience.”

“Joining forces with OEG will add immediate value to our existing events and allow us to accelerate our plans to bring festivals to new markets,” added Durkin and Pedlow in a joint statement. “We are confident our fans, the artists who play our stages, and the cities where we operate will benefit from our alliance with such an iconic name in country music.”