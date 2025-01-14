Sony To Donate $5 Million To Support L.A. Fire Recovery

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Group Corporation, the parent of Sony Music Group, announced plans to donate $5 million to support emergency relief and rebuilding efforts assisting the resident of Greater Los Angeles recover from the ongoing wildfires that are plaguing the region.

According to Sony, the donation will be allocated to relief organizations supporting first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts and employee assistance programs.

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO, Sony Group Corporation and Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation commented: “Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years. Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community. We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead. Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted by this devastating situation.”

Additionally, Sony joined Warner Music and Universal in canceling events around the 67th Grammy Awards, which are still scheduled to take place on February 2nd.