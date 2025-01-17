Country Radio Seminar Releases Full Agenda At A Glance For CRS 2025

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Radio Seminar (CRS) is proud to announce the full agenda at a glance for CRS 2025, scheduled for February 19-21, 2025.

This year’s event promises to deliver a dynamic array of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and live performances for country music radio professionals, industry leaders, and artists alike.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025:

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Express Badge Pick Up Only

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025:

7:30 AM – 5:00 PM: CRS Registration Open

8:00 – 8:50 AM: Y’all Means All: Diversity Breakfast

9:00 – 9:50 AM: Streaming 101: Everything You Want to Know / DMS

9:00 – 9:50 AM: Know All the Sales Angles as a PD

10:00 – 10:50 AM: Stop Trying So Hard: Become a Better Content Creator

10:00 – 10:50 AM: Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork: Capitalizing on the Country Moment in Streaming / DMS

11:00 – 11:50 AM: Cycle of a Song: Ella Langley “You Look Like You Love Me”/DMS

11:45 AM – 12:00 PM: Pre-Lunch Performance Featuring Remy Garrison

12:00 – 1:50 PM: Lunch and Performance Sponsored by Warner Music Nashville

2:00 – 2:50 PM: CRS Honors

3:00 – 3:50 PM: Why Can’t We Be Friends: The Label, Radio, and Streaming Relationship / DMS

3:00 – 3:50 PM: Are You AI Curious?

4:00 – 5:00 PM: Programming Networking Happy Hour

6:00 – 8:30 PM: Amazon Music Presents Country Heat at CRS 2025

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM: CRS Registration Open

8:30 – 9:20 AM: Sound Off: What Is “Mainstream” Country?

8:30 – 9:20 AM: Showcase Your Assets

9:30 – 10:30 AM: CRS Research Presentation

10:30 – 11:30 AM: Honky Tonk to TikTok: Country Music’s Wild Five-Year Ride by the Numbers

11:30 AM – 1:50 PM: Team UMG at the Ryman

2:30 – 3:20 PM: Cycle of a Song: Tucker Wetmore – “Wind Up Missin’ You”/DMS

3:30 – 4:00 PM: Sustaining Momentum: How to Turn Moments Into a Career / DMS

4:00 – 4:50 PM: Artist Interview: Old Dominion

7:00 – 9:00 PM: Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley Featuring Sponsored by Country Top 40 with Fitz, Skyview Networks, and First Horizon Bank, with Bar Sponsored by ASCAP

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM: BBR Music Group Decades Party: Hits of the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s & Beyond

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM: CRS Registration Open

7:30 – 8:45 AM: Women’s Networking Breakfast Sponsored by Nu VooDoo Media

8:00 – 9:00 AM / 9:00 – 10:00 AM / 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Workshop Alley: Skills That Kill/ Be an Extraterrestrial/AI

8:50 – 9:40 AM: Culture: The C Word You Should Say

8:50 – 9:40 AM: All Shook Up: AI’s Legal Impact on the Country Music Industry

10:00 – 11:00 AM: We’ve Got Some Help: How to Embrace Crossover Artists and the New Audience

10:00 – 11:00 AM: Artist Development: The Sparks Behind the Streams

11:10 – 11:40 AM: Evolving Your Playlist: F*#@ the Format

11:10 – 11:40 AM: 30 Sales Ideas in 30 Minutes

11:10 – 11:40 AM: Everyday I’m (Side) Hustling: Give Yourself a Raise

11:45 AM – 12:00 PM: Pre-Lunch Performance Featuring Robby Johnson

12:00 – 1:50 PM: Lunch and Performance Sponsored by BMLG

2:00 – 2:50 PM: Cycle of a Song: Dasha – “Austin”/DMS

3:00 – 3:50 PM: The Conversation: Eric Church and JellyRoll Get the Last Word at CRS 25

5:15 – 6:30 PM: New Faces Cocktail Reception

6:30 – 10:00 PM: New Faces of Country Music Dinner and Performance Sponsored by ACM and Charity Partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Over the next few days and weeks, CRS will continue to reveal talent lineups for various events and luncheons. The CRS App is set to officially launch during the first week of February.