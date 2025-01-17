All Good Presents Reveals Stellar 4848 Festival Lineup With Lake Street Dive, Greensky Bluegrass & More

SNOWSHOE, WV (CelebrityAccess) – All Good Presents is thrilled to announce the 2025 edition of the 4848 Festival, which will return to the breathtaking Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia from July 17 to 19, 2025. This one-of-a-kind event blends world-class live music with the relaxation and adventure of a mountain resort getaway, offering an immersive, domestic destination experience like no other. Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale Friday (January 24) at 10 am. Local Time.

The soulful Lake Street Dive, the genre-defying Greensky Bluegrass, and the masterfully talented Dark Star Orchestra lead the lineup. They will be joined by a host of talented artists, including Allen Stone, The Dip, BoomBox (performing their Visions Of Backbeat 20th Anniversary set), Dogs In A Pile, The New Mastersounds, and The Main Squeeze.

Additional acts include the Sam Grisman Project, ALO, The Lil Smokies, Saxsquatch, Davisson Brothers Band, Fireside Collective, Cristina Vane, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. Jennifer Hartswick will join as an Artist at Large.

“4848 Festival is an intimate celebration of life, music and community at 4,848 feet,” says Tim Walther, founder of All Good Presents. “This year’s headliners represent the best within their genres—Lake Street Dive delivers the soul, pop and the love, Greensky Bluegrass brings their amazing energy and showmanship, and Dark Star Orchestra conveys their unparalleled ability to carry forward the spirit of the Grateful Dead. They’re supported by a lineup that reflects the diversity and complements the flow of the daily lineups.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of Snowshoe Mountain Resort, the 4848 Festival offers an unforgettable weekend that goes beyond live music. Guests can enjoy activities like lakefront relaxation, water sports, mountaintop yoga, and scenic lift rides, all centered around The Village—a vibrant hub featuring local shops, gourmet dining, and live performances on two main stages. Festival-goers can choose from a variety of accommodations, including studio to three-bedroom condos with premium options like balconies overlooking the stages, as well as RV and tent camping with convenient access to the festival grounds.

This year’s festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Snowshoe Mountain Resort, a landmark destination that has drawn visitors for generations. Established in 1974, Snowshoe has evolved into a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts, spanning over 11,000 acres in West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains. Renowned for its world-class skiing, mountain biking, and breathtaking landscapes, the resort continues to provide endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation, making it the perfect setting for the 4848 Festival.

For fans seeking the ultimate experience, VIP packages include a room in the Village with a Balcony, exclusive viewing areas, and private lounge access.

4848 Festival joins a stellar lineup of events produced by All Good Presents in 2025, including the reimagined All Good Now at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland (June 14-15) and the beloved Dark Star Jubilee at Legend Valley in Ohio (May 23-26). These events highlight All Good Presents’ legacy of creating unforgettable experiences, from intimate venues to iconic festivals. They share a mission of fostering community, joy, and a deep love of live music.